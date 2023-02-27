Real Kashmir beat TRAU; Punjab rout Delhi 8-0

New Delhi

Real Kashmir blanked Tiddim Road Athletic Union 2-0 to secure their second away win of the season, while RoundGlass Punjab brightened their title hopes with an 8-0 hammering of Sudeva Delhi in the I-League. Punjab went three points clear of Sreenidi Deccan FC at the top. Real Kashmir went past TRAU into fifth place.

New Delhi

Junior women’s hockey team beats South Africa ‘A’ 4-0

The Indian junior women’s hockey team ended its tour of South Africa undefeated after beating the host country’s ‘A’ team 4-0 in its final game. Deepika (13th minute), Neelam (15th), Annu (35th) and Sunlita Toppo (50th) scored the goals.

New Delhi

India U-17 football team loses to Qatar

The Indian U-17 men’s football team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Qatar in the first of the two friendly matches in Doha. After Ethan Dephina gave Qatar an early lead, Shashwat Panwar equalised for the visitors. The hosts took the lead again through Khalid Alshaaibi, before Mohammed Elsiddig scored in the dying minutes.

Vitoria (spain)

Bhagat, Kadam win doubles gold, Tarun singles crown

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won gold in the men’s doubles, while Tarun clinched the top spot in the singles of the Spanish Para-Badminton International tournament here. Competing in the SL3-SL4 category of the Level 2 tournament, Bhagat and Kadam defeated the Indian pair of Tarun and Nitesh 22-20 12-21 21-9. Tarun then defeated Kadam 12-21 21-8 21-13 in the singles final.

Clermont-Ferrand (France)

Duplantis breaks pole vault world record with 6.22m

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.22 metres to add one centimetre to his previous mark at the Indoor Tour Silver meeting. The 23-year-old Olympics champion has cleared six metres 60 times. Agencies