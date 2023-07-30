‘Real legend’: Yuvraj Singh wishes Stuart Broad as latter announces retirement, netizens having gala time reminiscing 6 sixes in row

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 30

India’s former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish outgoing England pacer Stuart Broad after latter announced his retirement on Saturday.

Broad on Saturday announced that the ongoing fifth Test match of the Ashes series will be the last match of his international cricket career.

Hailing Broad as ‘one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers’, Yuvraj congratulated him on his implausible test career.

“Take a bow @StuartBroad8 Congratulations on an incredible Test career one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!,” Yuvraj wrote.

Notably, Yuvraj had hit Broad for 6 sixes in a single over in the T20 World Cup 2007.

Netizens, however, have initiated a laugh riot in comment section mocking Broad with rib-tickling memes.

