Real Madrid beat Al Ahly 4-1 to reach Club World Cup final

Rabat, February 8
Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final after goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas secured a 4-1 win over Egypt’s Al Ahly in Morocco on Wednesday.
Playing without several key starters, Real Madrid struggled to break the deadlock against Al Ahly’s well organised defence but opened the scoring right on halftime with a close-range strike by Vinicius.
Real extended their lead just after the break when Valverde tapped into an empty net from a rebound.
The Spanish side wasted opportunities to extend the lead and Al Ahly received a lifeline when Eduardo Camavinga tripped Hussein El Shahat inside the area in the 65th minute and defender Ali Maaloul tucked away the penalty.
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric missed a penalty three minutes from the end of the game but Rodrygo and substitute Arribas completed a comfortable win in stoppage time.
Real will face Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the final in Rabat on Saturday after they shocked South American champions Flamengo 3-2 in the first semi-final. Reuters
