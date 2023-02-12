 Real Madrid beats Al-Hilal 5-3 to win 8th Club World Cup : The Tribune India

Real Madrid beats Al-Hilal 5-3 to win 8th Club World Cup

Vinícius Júnior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to its record-extending eighth Club World Cup title

Real Madrid beats Al-Hilal 5-3 to win 8th Club World Cup

Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup final match against Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday. AP/PTI



AP

Rabat (Morocco), February 12

Vinícius Júnior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to its record-extending eighth Club World Cup title by beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 5-3.

Federico Valverde added two more goals for the European champions in a final that turned into a shootout on Saturday. Al-Hilal never led but showed it was no fluke that it upset Brazil's Flamengo to reach the decider in Morocco's capital.

Vinícius has been the target of racist slurs in the Spanish league and even had his effigy hung from a bridge, but has not let that negatively impact his performances.

The Brazil forward, who scored the only goal when Madrid beat Liverpool in last season's Champions League final, leads Madrid with 16 across all competitions.

Vinícius opened the scoring in the 13th minute and curled home Madrid's fifth and final goal in the 69th.

"Vinícius has been improving since last season just as the team has also grown. We won the Champions League and now the world title, and Vinícius has grown along the way," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"We are thrilled with what he is doing, above all because he keeps getting better. He is much more decisive now and is making the difference in every match." Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for the Asian champions, who fell behind early and never got closer than 2-1 by halftime.

Madrid last won the Club World Cup in 2018. It has succeeded in five different decades.

Benzema was a mild surprise in Madrid's starting lineup a day after Ancelotti said it was touch-and-go if he could play at all. The Ballon d'Or holder missed Madrid's last two games, including the 4-1 semifinal win against Egyptian club Al Ahly on Wednesday.

The France striker cued the opener after exchanges with Valverde and played Vinícius clear to beat goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Valverde smashed a poor clearance between the legs of a defender, who deflected it slightly before it whizzed past Al-Mayouf in the 18th.

After struggling in the opening period to even connect three passes, Al-Hilal found its stride after Marega caught Madrid's backline trying to spring an offside trap in the 26th. The former Porto striker streaked away unbothered, sized up Andriy Lunin and fired past Madrid's backup goalie, who started for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

The goal settled Al-Hilal and Madrid was stymied until Vinícius made an exquisite pass to serve up a goal by Benzema. Vinícius used the outside edge of his right boot to bend a short cross around a defender and meet Benzema's darting move. Benzema did the rest by using one touch to blast it in in the 54th.

Valverde added his second in the 58th.

Vietto scored on either side of Vinícius' second goal, netting in the 63rd and 79th as Madrid's defense failed to track the Argentine in the box.

A late miss by Marega denied providing Al-Hilal a chance to go for a last-gasp equaliser.

"This was the game of their lives, and you could tell it on the field, so we had to take this game seriously," Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said after collecting his sixth club world title across Madrid and former club Bayern Munich.

Al-Hilal's squad included members of the Saudi Arabia team that stunned eventual champion Argentina at thes World Cup. Its star player against Madrid, however, was Vietto, a forward who played for several Spanish clubs, including Atletico Madrid, before joining the Saudi league.

With another world title in the bag, Madrid can focus on defending its European and Spanish titles. It trails Barcelona by eight points in the domestic league and will meet Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 this month. It will also meet Barcelona, which won their Spanish Super Cup final last month, in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Earlier in Tangier, Flamengo beat Egyptian club Al Ahly 4-2 in the third-place game. Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa scored twice for the South American champions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

8
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

9
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete