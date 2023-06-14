Real switch on cards for Mbappe

Paris, June 13

The door looks wide open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappe, because Karim Benzema’s sudden departure leaves the Spanish giants short of a star striker.

Madrid will hope they are third time lucky, after Paris Saint-Germain rejected an offer of ^180 million for Mbappe in 2021. Madrid missed out again last year when Mbappe — amid frenzied speculation that Madrid would get him to join — signed a new three-year deal with PSG until 2025.

Now he’s stunned the club by saying he will not trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG, a person with knowledge of the correspondence told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also said PSG would not allow Mbappe to leave as a free agent. — AP