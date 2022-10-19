Real's Benzema, Barca's Putellas win Ballon d'Or

Paris, October 18
Karim Benzema won the men's Ballon d'Or for the first time after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and La Liga titles.
Spanish player Alexia Putellas on Monday won the women's trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona.
Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top-scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times for Madrid, including 15 in Europe's top competition, and equalled Raul Gonzalez as the club's second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
Benzema, at 34, became the oldest winner since the first recipient in 1956, Stanley Matthews.
"Age is just a number for me," he said. "People play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire. It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up."
Benzema won ahead of Sadio Mane and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. Mane played for Liverpool last season and joined Bayern Munich in the summer.
"I'm really proud, it's a lot of work and a kid's dream come true," Benzema said.
He succeeded Lionel Messi, who won the award for a record-extending seventh time last year but was not among the nominees this time after his first season with Paris Saint-Germain. — AP
