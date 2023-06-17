Records tumble on Day 1 of US Open

Los Angeles, June 16
Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele became part of the US Open history in a most unfathomable manner. No one had ever shot a 62 in the previous 122 editions of golf’s toughest test until they did it some 15 minutes apart.
Even more stunning were so many other records on an extraordinary day for scoring at the Major that puts par on a pedestal.
Fowler made 10 birdies — believed to be a record for most holes under par for any round in the US Open — and can always say he was the first with a 62. Two groups behind him, Schauffele capped off his 8-under 62 without a bogey on his card or a care in the world. PGA champion Brooks Koepka couldn’t break par — he shot a 71, never a bad start at the US Open but leaving him nine shots behind in this one.
The North course at the Los Angeles Country Club was so defenceless that no one shot an 80 or higher over 18 holes. The US Open had never had more than two players at 65 or better in the opening round. There were six such rounds at the LACC. — AP
