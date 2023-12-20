Recovering Rishabh Pant hopes to be back by IPL

PTI

Dubai, December 19

The supremely gifted Rishabh Pant hopes to be fully fit in the next few months and keep his date with the much-anticipated return to competitive cricket during next year’s IPL.

Pant, who miraculously escaped after a horrifying car accident last year, missed the entire 2023 after undergoing surgery and has been floored by the love and appreciation from fans that helped him recover quicker than anyone expected.

“I think (I am feeling) much better (than) what I was doing a few months ago. So like, (I am) still on recovery towards 100 per cent (fitness). But hopefully in a few months’ time, I’ll be able to do it,” an optimistic Pant said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals.

The 26-year-old suffered multiple injuries and is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

What touched Pant was the love and concern shown by the fans, which he felt he realised for the first time. “I think it’s been really amazing because whenever we keep on playing cricket, we feel no one loves us because there is always pressure in so many things. But actually yes, it’s a hard time. But I got to know at least people love us. They respect us and the kind of appreciation and the kind of concern I would say people have shown over a period of time because of my injury,” Pant said.

In the absence of Pant, Australia opener David Warner led DC last season with the team finishing second from last.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Cricket #Dubai #IPL #Rishabh Pant