Recurve team sets up title clash with mighty Korea

PTI

Shanghai, April 25

The Indian trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav set up the gold medal clash with Olympics champions South Korea after storming into the men’s team recurve final in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here today. It came a day after India were assured of at least two medals in the compound competition after both the men’s and women’s teams entered the finals.

The recurve team, which qualified behind reigning world champions South Korea, sailed past Italy 5-1 (55-54, 55-55, 56-55) in the last-four stage. India will be up against the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winning trio of Kim Woojin, Lee Woo Seok and Kim Je Deok in the final slated for Sunday. The top-seeds defeated Chinese Taipei’s Tan Chih-Chun, Lin Zih-Siang and Tai Yu-Hsuan 6-0 (57-50, 58-56, 58-54).

Having got a first round bye, the second-seeded Indian team overcame a first set deficit to beat 15th seeds Indonesia 5-3 (55-56, 54-54, 55-51, 55-53). They were back to their best against seventh seeds Spain, cruising to a 5-1 (59-54, 56-55, 55-55) win to make the semifinals.

The Indian women’s team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur managed a below-par show to go down to Mexico in its opening clash. Having got a bye in the first round, the team enjoyed a 3-1 lead in the second set but eventually lost 3-5 (50-50, 55-49, 51-54, 52-54).

Priyansh, Jyothi in semis

In the compound event, former world youth champion Priyansh and reigning Asian Games gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam advanced to the individual semifinals.

World Cup gold medallist Jyothi, who is seeded second, beat teammate Avneet Kaur 143-142 to enter the semifinals. Avneet bounced back from being two points behind to level 86-all at the end of third end. She then produced two 10s, including one X in the central ring, to snatch a 115-114 lead, but faltered in the end, hitting the 8-ring. Jyothi sealed it with two Xs and a 9. Jyothi will face Meeri-Martia Paas of Estonia in the semifinals on Saturday.

Reigning world champion Aditi Swami lost to top seed Andrea Becerra of Mexico 142-144 in the quarterfinals.

Priyansh, who is seeded 14th, downed Batuhan Akcaoglu of Turkey in a thrilling shoot-off to set up a last-four clash against Nick Kappers of the USA.

After both the archers were locked 145-145, the 21-year-old held his nerves to produce two 10s to edge out the Akcaoglu, who managed 10 and 9, in the tiebreaker.

Kappers beat Prathamesh Fuge 149-147 in the quarterfinals. The seasoned Abhishek Verma made a second round exit, going down to Jean Philippe Boulch of France. Rajat Chauhan’s campaign was ended by Priyansh in the second round.