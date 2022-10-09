Red Bull’s Verstappen wins second Formula One title

London, October 9
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty.
The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Ferrari's Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
The governing FIA said full points had been awarded for the rain-hit and shortened race.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name
Group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on th...
Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender
Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...
'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM
Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...