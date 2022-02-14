Reds edge Burnley

BURNLEY, February 13
Brazilian Fabinho’s first-half goal earned Liverpool a 1-0 win at Burnley, as Juergen Klopp’s side closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points.
The hosts initially coped better with the awful Lancashire conditions, creating more chances than Liverpool, only for their wastefulness to prove costly as midfielder Fabinho bundled in what proved to be the winner five minutes before the break.
Tottenham Hotspur sank to a third successive Premier League defeat as first-half goals by Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-0 away win to put them into seventh place. After losing 3-2 at home to Southampton in midweek, Tottenham desperately needed a response to boost their top-four ambitions, but defensive errors cost them dear. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days
The daily Covid cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight c...