Reds riding good: Liverpool warm up for City with 5-1 victory in Prague

London, March 8
Darwin Nunez scored twice to help Liverpool rout Sparta 5-1 and take a big step closer to the Europa League quarterfinals.
Nunez’s right-footed shot from 25 yards on Thursday flew past goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to double Liverpool’s early lead after Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty in Prague in the first leg of the Round of 16.
The Uruguay international’s first strike of the evening was the 1,000th Liverpool goal scored under manager Jurgen Klopp, whose team will host the second leg next week at Anfield.
“We’re happy about the result and the performance,” Klopp said. “Our goals were fantastic.” Next for Liverpool is a seismic meeting at Anfield against Manchester City on Sunday.
In a positive sign for the Reds, Mohamed Salah returned from injury as a substitute in the 74th minute.
Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen made a long trip to Baku and needed a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 with Qarabag and extend their German record unbeaten run to 35 games across all competitions this season.
Roma’s renaissance under coach Daniele De Rossi continued with a 4-0 thumping of Brighton at Stadio Olimpico. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...