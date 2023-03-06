Reds smash United in record win

LIVERPOOL, March 5

Liverpool brought Manchester United’s bandwagon to a shuddering halt as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice in a record 7-0 hammering of their arch-rivals to boost their Premier League top-four hopes.

A week after United claimed their first trophy since 2017 by winning the League Cup they were blown away either side of halftime as Liverpool recorded their biggest ever margin of victory in the fixture. United had looked marginally the better side for 43 minutes before Gakpo’s superb finish from Liverpool’s first attempt on target gave the hosts the halftime lead. Salah became Liverpool’s highest goal scorer with 129 goals. — Reuters