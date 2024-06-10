Reetika clinches silver in ranking series

Budapest: Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda bagged the silver medal in the women’s 76kg category at the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial wrestling tournament. With less than six competitors in the women’s 76kg weight category, the Nordic system was followed. In this system, the competing grapplers faced each other in a round-robin format. The U23 world champion won three of her four bouts.
Helsingborg (Sweden)
Shubhankar shoots 1-under to slip to tied-26th
India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a slightly pedestrian 1-under 71 in the third round to slip to tied-26th at the Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament. Sharma, who had 69-69 in his first two rounds, was looking good at 3-under through the first eight holes with four birdies against one bogey. He then found the water off the tee on the par-4 13th and also went into deep rough before finally holing for a triple bogey.
Portland
Sanjivani bags top spot in 10,000m event
Asian Championships bronze medallist runner Sanjivani Jadhav won the gruelling women’s 10,000m race at the Portland Track Festival High-Performance Meet, clocking a personal best time of 32 minutes, 22.77 seconds. Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist Avinash Sable clocked 8:21.85 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase to finish second. Parul Chaudhary finished third in the women’s steeplechase, clocking 9:31.38. —Agencies
