Reid between the lines

India coach will have to take a tough call If Hardik doesn’t make the Wales game

Hardik Singh is India’s vital cog in the transitional play and also scored from a sublime solo effort against Spain in their opener. PTI



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Rourkela, January 16

With midfielder Hardik Singh racing against time to get fit for India’s next game, the possibility of him missing out on the knockout stages would be giving India coach Graham Reid sleepless nights.

Hardik had to be assisted off the pitch during India’s pool match against England on Sunday after he slipped and injured his hamstring. The latest update from the team management was that Hardik had gone for a scan.

With sources saying it was just a sprain, it would be interesting to see if he returns for India’s final pool game on Thursday. Though India face Wales, the lowest-ranked side in the pool, the pressure on the host side will be immense. With three teams – India, England and Spain – still in the running for the top place, the equation could come down to goal difference.

If Hardik takes a little longer to recover, Reid could face a dilemma – to replace Hardik with a reserve player for the rest of the tournament or play the next match with 17 players.

Out of tournament?

Worryingly, though, physiologist and Indian hockey’s former High Performance Director David John said that from Hardik’s initial reaction, it looked like a serious injury, possibly a hamstring tear.

John added that if it was a tear, Hardik would be out of action for at least a month. Hardik missing the rest of the tournament would be a big blow to the Indian team’s medal chances.

Hardik was one of the key players driving India’s attack in the first two games. “He was India’s best player in the first two matches. His transitional play was brilliant,” John said.

Hardik was crucial in the link-up between defence and attack. Sitting just behind the forwardline, he also made crucial interceptions and steals in the midfield that led to countless counterattacks.

In worst-case scenario for Hardik, Rajkumar Pal will come in as the replacement. Pal doesn’t have much experience playing as an attacking centre-half, meaning Reid will have to restructure his team.

