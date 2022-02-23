Graham Reid goes with tried & tested ahead of clash with Spain

PTI

New Delhi, February 22

Promising forward Sukhjeet Singh was the only new face in India’s 20-strong men’s hockey squad announced today for the FIH Pro League tie against Spain, to be played in Bhubaneswar later this week.

The two-leg tie will be played on February 26 and 27 and the Indian team will be led by Manpreet Singh. Dragflick specialist Harmanpreet Singh will serve as his deputy.

The 25-year-old Sukhjeet hails from Punjab and was picked in the core group following an impressive stint during the maiden Hockey India (HI) Inter-Department National Championships last year. “We have chosen a balanced group to play Spain for this weekend and are looking forward to playing at home in Bhubaneswar,” chief coach Graham Reid said. “It includes another new debutant striker Sukhjeet Singh who impressed during the selection camp last month and has been working hard since selection in the core probables group.” “Spain has a new coach and will be keen to impress after losing to England. These games are an important step in preparation for what is a very busy year,” Reid added. — PTI

Pro League squad

PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey. Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh. Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek. Standbys: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh.

Reid meets IOA chief Batra

New Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team head coach, Graham Reid, today met Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra after the country’s top sports administrator questioned the side’s recent performance. Batra, who also heads the international hockey federation (FIH), had last week asked Hockey India to explain the reasons behind the team’s “unacceptable” performance in Bangladesh and South Africa. “Met today with Graham Reid chief/head coach Indian men hockey team... coming from Bhubaneswar to see me in Delhi,” Batra wrote in a post. “Had detailed discussion on Indian men hockey team’s performance in Bangladesh and South Africa,” he added.

