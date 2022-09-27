Mohammed Shami yet to recover from Covid; Hardik Panel rested; Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer in squad for SA T20s

New Delhi, September 26

Yet to recover from Covid, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India’s three-match T20I series against South Africa, while West Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has replaced the rested Hardik Pandya in the squad.

The series is starting on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

India’s players arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport ahead of the first match on Wednesday. PTI

With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also out of the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee is set to recall middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer.

“Shami hasn’t recovered from his bout of Covid. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami’s replacement for the South Africa series,” a senior BCCI source said.

When asked why Ahmed has been picked in place of Pandya, the source said: “Is there any seam bowling all-rounder who can replace Hardik? Raj Bawa is too raw and that’s why we kept him in India A for exposure. He will need time to blossom. Tell me another name.”

With Hooda also out of the series, the selectors may have thought that a batting all-rounder would help serve the purpose.

“Shahbaz is more of a batting all-rounder, who is more than a handy left-arm spinner. He is there just as back-up, in case Axar needs to be rested for a match with six T20I games in 10 days, including travel across the country,” the source said.

Patidar all set to get Indian ODI call-up

With India’s top players busy with the marquee World Cup assignment, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side for the ODI series against South Africa will have a lot of faces who played against Zimbabwe in the away series, but some new players might get a look-in.

While the likes of Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are certainties in the squad, young Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar is likely to get his maiden call-up after a stellar season in the IPL and domestic cricket.

Patidar is in the midst of a fantastic season — a great IPL, century in the Ranji Trophy final, two hundreds in unofficial Tests against New Zealand A and a 45 not out in the first List A game versus the Kiwis.

“You can’t ignore Rajat’s current form and he is a strong contender for a berth in the ODI squad. Even Shreyas will be travelling to Australia as stand-by with the main team,” the source added. — PTI

India, SA teams reach Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian cricket team reached the city today for the first T20 International against South Africa, to be played on Wednesday. The South African team reached the state capital on Sunday and began practice today. The Indian team will have its first training session tomorrow. The state cricket association said only 2,000 tickets were yet to be sold.

