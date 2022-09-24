Retirement party: Indian women gear up for memorable Lord’s farewell for legendary Jhulan Goswami

PTI

London, September 23

Jhulan Goswami, a name synonymous with fast bowling in women’s cricket, will walk into the sunset at the iconic Lord’s ground tomorrow and the Indian team will strive to make it a memorable swansong by completing a historic ODI series sweep against England on their home soil.

Playing at least one game at this venue is a dream for any cricketer. Scoring a hundred or taking a five-wicket haul gives a different high, but bidding adieu to the game at the Mecca of Cricket is reserved for a few chosen ones.

Sunil Gavaskar didn’t get that opportunity, although he did play his last First-Class match there, after his retirement from international cricket. Even the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara or Glenn McGrath didn’t get the opportunity to step down the stairs of the hallowed Long Room on their final playing day.

But call it destiny or luck, Goswami’s last hurrah will take place at Lord’s.

With the series already pocketed, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would leave no stone unturned to make it a fitting farewell for one of the poster girls of Indian cricket.

Having lost the T20I series, India did extremely well against England in the two ODIs. Though England are missing some key players, India’s performance is commendable because they’ve dominated the hosts, whether chasing or setting a target.

If the biggest gain has been skipper Harmanpreet getting her touch back with unbeaten innings of 74 and 143, Shafali Verma’s patchy form throughout the tour has been a major worry.

Harleen Deol has done well to establish herself as a dependable middle-order batter but with Goswami’s retirement, the seam attack comprising Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar would need to show they are capable of maintaining the high standards set by Goswami.

As far as England are concerned, the absence of skipper Heather Knight (due to injury) and star all-rounder Nat Sciver (mental health break) has had a big impact on the team’s balance. — PTI

Goswami’s only regret: Not winning a World Cup title

London: Not winning an ODI World Cup will be her “only regret” in an otherwise distinguished two-decade career, India’s fast-bowling great Jhulan Goswami said today as she geared up for her final international game.

Goswami will retire after the third ODI against England at the iconic Lord’s tomorrow. The Indian team had ended second-best during the 2005 and 2017 editions of the 50-over World Cup.

“I have played two World Cup finals, if we had won at least one, then it would have been very nice for me and the team. Every individual works for that goal. We played 2-3 finals, but we were not able to win, that remains my only regret,” the 39-year-old pacer said.

“You prepare for a World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hard work. For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup. But from where I am looking, the graph of women’s cricket has only gone up. When I started I never thought of playing for such a long time. It was a great experience. I am fortunate to play the sport,” she said.

“Honestly, coming from a humble background and a small town like Chakdah (in West Bengal’s Nadia district), I did not have any idea about women’s cricket and how professional set-up works. I am fortunate enough, thanks to my family and parents, they always supported me,” she added.

Goswami said receiving the India cap was the most memorable moment of her cricketing journey. “My best memory is when I got the India cap from my captain and bowled the first over because I never imagined that. The journey was difficult,” she said.

