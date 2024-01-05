Revisiting past, Bumrah has a soft corner for Newlands

PTI

Cape Town: Having started his Test journey here at the Newlands six summers ago, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is a touch emotional about the venue, and the icing on the cake was the Player of the Series award after the series-levelling record win over South Africa here today.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut here in 2018, grabbed his second five-wicket haul as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the shortest match in Test history, lasting 642 balls.

“This ground will always hold a special place in my heart,” Bumrah, who was the leading wicket-taker in the two-match series with 12 scalps, said during the post-match presentation. “The journey started here in 2018, always have fond memories. Very happy it went well today. That journey started in 2018 — our bowling unit was experienced and we wanted to make an impact. I didn’t expect the game to go this fast.”

