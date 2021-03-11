Rhythm takes gold as Indians sweep women's 25m pistol event at Junior World Cup

New Delhi, May 15
India’s shooters made a clean sweep in the women’s 25m pistol competition on the penultimate day of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, to consolidate their lead at the top of the medal tally.
Rhythm Sangwan won gold with 31 hits, Manu Bhaker (26 hits) took silver and Naamya Kapoor (16) took bronze.
Shivam Dabas won India a silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions competition, going down 15-17 to Italian Danilo Sollazzo. India have so far won nine gold, 10 silver and one bronze medals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal
Says 'Buddha's thoughts can make planet more peaceful, harmo...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings