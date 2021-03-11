Rhythm takes gold as Indians sweep women's 25m pistol event at Junior World Cup

PTI

New Delhi, May 15

India’s shooters made a clean sweep in the women’s 25m pistol competition on the penultimate day of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, to consolidate their lead at the top of the medal tally.

Rhythm Sangwan won gold with 31 hits, Manu Bhaker (26 hits) took silver and Naamya Kapoor (16) took bronze.

Shivam Dabas won India a silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions competition, going down 15-17 to Italian Danilo Sollazzo. India have so far won nine gold, 10 silver and one bronze medals.