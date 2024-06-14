Rider Shruti 1st Indian to win 3-star GP event

New Delhi, June 13
Veteran Shruti Vora has become the first Indian rider to win a three-star Grand Prix event, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced today.
Shruti scored 67.761 points in the CDI-3 event held in Lipica, Slovenia, from June 7 to 9. The Indian finished ahead of Moldova’s Tatiana Antonenco (Aachen), who scored 66.522. Austria’s Juliane Jerich (Quarter Girl) completed the top-3 with a score of 66.087.
