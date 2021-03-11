Ridhima Dilawari finishes as top Indian in Australia

Bonville (Australia)
Ridhima Dilawari emerged as the top Indian golfer in T-25 at the Australian Women’s Classic. Ridhima shot a 2-over 74 to finish at 1-over. Amandeep Drall shot a 73 for a T-45 finish alongside Neha Tripathi, who shot a 71. Vani Kapoor slipped to a 78 to finish T-52. England’s Meghan MacLaren won the title.
Tarragona (Spain)
Chawrasia finishes T-56, Larrazabal wins title
Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia carded an even-par 70 to finish tied-56 at even-par in the ISPS Handa Championship. Pablo Larrazabal finished at 15-under, winning the title by one shot.
Malappuram (Kerala)
Bengal blank Rajasthan 3-0, in Santosh Trophy semifinals
Mohammed Fardin struck a second-half brace as Bengal entered the Santosh Trophy semifinals with a 3-0 win over Rajasthan. The record 32-time champions finished second in Group A, a point behind Kerala.
Imola (Italy)
Jehan finishes second in F2 sprint race
India’s Jehan Daruvala finished a creditable second in the sprint race of the Formula 2 championships. It was Jehan’s third podium in as many rounds this season and 10th overall in Formula 2. It also lifted the Prema driver to third in the standings.
Shillong
Manika, Harmeet exit in table tennis Nationals
Top seed Manika Batra made a shock exit in the pre-quarterfinals while old warhorse Mouma Das advanced to the last-eight stage of the women’s singles in the table tennis Nationals. The day also saw men’s fourth seed Harmeet Desai lose in the pre-quarterfinals. The top two seeds, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan, advanced to the quarterfinals.
Menorca (Spain)
Indian GM Gukesh wins Menorca Open
Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh won the Menorca Open chess tournament, his second title in as many weeks.
London
Fury retains WBC heavyweight crown
Tyson Fury scored a technical knockout victory over Dillian Whyte to retain the WBC heavyweight world championship. Fury said it was unlikely that he would fight again. — Agencies
