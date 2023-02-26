Ringmasters crack the whip

PTI

Sofia (Bulgaria), February 25

Indian pugilists Govind Kumar Sahani, Anamika and Anupama secured monumental victories to storm into the finals of the 74th Strandja Memorial international boxing tournament here today.

Sahani was up against Luka Kublashvili of Georgia in the semifinals of the men’s 48kg category. The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist put up a scintillating attacking display throughout the bout and emerged 4-1 victorious against his opponent.

Going up against Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the 50kg category, Anamika had a cautious start to the bout but showcased immense grit to take the fight to Lkhadiri in the second round.

The Indian utilised her quick movement to dodge the two-time EUBC Championships bronze medallist’s punches and attacked smartly to gain control of the contest.

Dishing out a dominating performance in the third round, Anamika defeated the Frenchwoman 4-1 to advance to the final, where she will face Hu Meiyi of China tomorrow.

Anupama also had to be on her toes in her 81kg category clash against the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Jessica Bagley of Australia.

In what was a closely-contested bout, it was the Indian who showed better technique to get the better of her opponent.

Displaying stellar strength and landing accurate punches, Anupama managed to keep the Australian at bay and eked out an impressive 3-2 victory by a split decision. She will take on Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the final.

In the other semifinal bouts, S Kalaivani, Shruti Yadav and Monika suffered 0-5 defeats to bow out of the competition. While Kalaivani lost to 2022 Asian Youth silver medallist Saidakhon Rakhmonova of Uzbekistan in the 48kg category, Yadav went down to 2022 European silver medallist Christina Desmond of Ireland in the 70kg category. Monika was beaten by Aynur Rzayeva of Azerbaijan in the +81kg category.