Rinku Singh says sorry after hitting a powerful six; here's why

Chandigarh, December 13

The world has already named Rinku Singh as the next great finisher for India because of his strength and six-hitting ability.

On Tuesday night, the left-handed batter proved to everyone that he is more than that.

Even though India lost the second Twenty20 match against South Africa, Rinku Singh (68 not out of 39) improved his record as a finisher.

Rinku, who was playing for the first time in South Africa, took a little while to get into his game but then played the field brilliantly.

In a post-match interview, Rinku recalled his conversation with Suryakumar Yadav. He said that they talked about “focusing on the game, playing as per the ball and not feeling sad”.

Rinku Singh further added, “The sixes started coming after Surya told me to believe in myself.”

He was unaware of smashing a window glass of the media box when he hit a six. Coming to know of this, he innocently said, “I am sorry.”