'RIP my little rockstar': South African cricketer David Miller shares a heart-rending post

Chandigarh, October 9

In heart-wrenching news, South African cricketer David Miller has taken to social media to inform that a little kid has passed away. While there were plenty of speculation regarding the identity of the little girl, as per multiple reports, she was not Miller's daughter, rather she was the Proteas batter's fan, and was battling cancer.

In a farewell note, David Miller poured his heart out, wishing his biggest fan goodbye after she passed of cancer at the age of 5. Miller currently on tour in India with the South African cricket team, later shared a heart-warming video, capturing some of his best moments with his ‘little rockster’.

The left-handed batter also shared an emotional video as he bid adieu to her.

"RIP my little rockstar Love you always!," he captioned a video that he uploaded on Instagram.

In an earlier story, Miller had written, “Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level-always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much.”

Several media reports have claimed that the child in the video is Miller’s own daughter. On the contrary, reports also suggest that it is a fan who was closely associated with the South African bat. There has been no official confirmation from Miller’s side yet.

Currently, Miller is part of the South African team that is fighting it out against India in the ongoing ODI series, with the second match of the series slated to take place today in Ranchi.

Temba Bavuma's side currently lead the series 1-0 after having beaten the Men in Blue by 9 runs in the first ODI.

