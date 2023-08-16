Rishabh Pant bats in a recreational game; shows progress

Bengaluru, August 16
The return of Rishabh Pant to top-flight cricket is keenly awaited, and the wicketkeeper batsman dropped some positive signals when he batted for a few balls during a recreational event on India's Independence Day.
Pant has been out of action after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on the Dehradun-Delhi highway in December last year.
In a fan video shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Pant was seen stepping out to hammer the ball out of the ground, and roars of onlookers accompanied the shot.
Rishabh Pant's batting practice, recovery has been excellent.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2023
- Great news for Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/KThpdkagDz
The little shimmy down the pitch might have come as a confidence booster for the batter as well because the crash had affected his knee the most.
Pant, who has been recuperating at the NCA, visited a sporting facility near Bengaluru to take part in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the JSW Foundation.
During the function, Pant exhorted people to keep enjoying sports.
“Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that.
“But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don't miss enjoyment in life),” Pant said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.
Pant plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and the team is co-owned by the JSW group.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a fitness update on Pant last month.
“He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.
"He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” BCCI had said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation
Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...
Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water
Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...
Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu
Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...
Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told
The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...
No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP
Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...