Rishabh Pant is good, to be back for next IPL: Delhi Capitals director Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata, November 10
Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be back in action from the next IPL season, Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has said.
Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, had a close shave after his car hit a divider and caught fire in a terrifying accident in December last year.
Having suffered multiple injuries, Pant was back on his feet after 40 days and on Thursday, he joined his teammates during Delhi Capitals’ training session at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.
“He’s (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season,” Ganguly told reporters giving an update on Pant.
Ganguly, the former India captain, said Pant is here on a three-day visit to strategise on team-building ahead of the IPL auctions slated in Dubai on December 19.
Australia opener David Warner led DC in Pant’s absence last season to finish second from the bottom.
“Rishabh won’t be practising here though. There’s still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he’ll get even better,” Ganguly said.
“We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That’s the reason he has come here, to finalise certain aspects related to the team.”
Pant last played for India in their Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December last year.
