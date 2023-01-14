 Rishabh Pant to be sidelined for majority of 2023 after tearing three key knee ligaments: Report : The Tribune India

Rishabh Pant to be sidelined for majority of 2023 after tearing three key knee ligaments: Report

On December 30, around 5:30am, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway

Rishabh Pant to be sidelined for majority of 2023 after tearing three key knee ligaments: Report

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. File photo



New Delhi, January 14

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is highly expected to be sidelined from a majority of cricketing action in 2023 after tearing three key ligaments on his right knee.

A report by ESPNCricinfo says Pant, who miraculously survived a horrific car crash on December 30, has torn all three key ligaments in his right knee, two of which were reconstructed recently during the surgery which happened on January 6 while the reconstruction of the third torn ligament is expected after six weeks.

“All three ligaments in the knee - anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, which are necessary for movement and stability - have been torn in Pant’s case.” “It is understood that in the surgery conducted recently, both the PCL and MCL were reconstructed. Pant will need to undergo another surgery to reconstruct his ACL, but the doctors will wait for at least six weeks before going ahead with it,” said the report.

As a result, Pant is in danger of being sidelined from the game for at least six months, which can potentially affect his chances of being fit and available for selection for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

On December 30, around 5:30am, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was alone while driving his Mercedes car.

On January 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that Pant would be shifted from Dehradun to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery and further treatment, where he is now under direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

The first medical update from the BCCI hours after the accident on December 30 said apart from right knee ligament tear, Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back.

Later that evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

The report also said that there is no definitive timeline given by the doctors yet on how long it would take Pant to resume training for playing cricket. It added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selectors have concluded that the wicketkeeper-batter would be out for a minimum of six months.

It implies that Pant will miss white-ball series against New Zealand, four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and three ODIs against Australia, IPL 2023, where he is captain of Delhi Capitals and World Test Championship (WTC) final in June if India makes it to the title clash.

In his absence, KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are the wicketkeeping options for the first two Tests against Australia. Bharat and Ishan are also included as keeping options for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 18. Ishan and Jitesh Sharma are the keeping options for T20Is against New Zealand, which follows after the ODI series. 

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2022. In that match which ended on December 25, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

IANS

#Cricket #Rishabh Pant

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

10
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Gangster caught after police encounter in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli; receives bullet injuries

Main accused in Punjab Police constable's killing injured in encounter in Zirakpur, arrested

Yuvraj Singh alias Jora has been admitted to a hospital with...

'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speach

'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech

Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...

Cold northeasterly winds blowing towards plains, IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature from Sunday

Cold northeasterly winds blowing towards plains, IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature from Sunday

In Himachal Pradesh, Manali received 23 cm of snow, while Sh...

India’s counter response shows country won’t be coerced by anybody: EAM Jaishankar

India’s counter response shows country won’t be coerced by anybody: EAM Jaishankar

He added that the country will do everything to ensure its s...

Watch: ‘Should I close the police station?’ Haryana Minister Anil Vij is furious over video of cops offering tea to ‘absconding’ accused at police station

Watch: ‘Should I close the police station?’ Haryana Minister Anil Vij is furious over video of cops offering tea to ‘absconding’ accused at police station

Gave the directions for their immediate suspension after a w...


Cities

View All

Farmers burn copies of govt policies

Amritsar: Farmers burn copies of govt policies

Now lodge PSPCL plaints on WhastApp

Gold worth Rs 33 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

Overcast sky, cold fail to dampen Lohri spirit in Amritsar

To check drugs, NCB to set up unit in Amritsar

Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

Gangster caught after police encounter in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli; receives bullet injuries

Main accused in Punjab Police constable's killing injured in encounter in Zirakpur, arrested

Aashika Jain appointed new Mohali Deputy Commissioner

PGI’s OPD registration timings increased by hour

Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Amid poaching fears, BJP shifts flock to Morni, Congress Kasauli

Outgoing Chandigarh Mayor's tenure rocked by House protests

CBI searches office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

CBI searches office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

8 loaders at Delhi airport arrested for stealing from passengers’ bags; articles worth lakhs recovered

Man dragged on car’s bonnet in Delhi for half-a-km; accused driver arrested

Body chopped in three pieces recovered from Delhi drain after interrogation of 2 terror suspects

Cold northeasterly winds blowing towards plains, IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature from Sunday

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

No rehab yet, Latifpura residents, activists observe 'CM di Lohri'

Cops nab 2 aides of Makhan Kang murder accused

Security for Rahul's yatra reviewed

Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Chinese string ban goes for toss

Within 24 hours, seals ‘removed’ from SCFs in Ludhiana

Boy chasing kite killed in Sahnewal

Five of snatchers’ gang arrested in Ludhiana

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules

Father, son booked for Rs 2.8L travel ticket fraud

PSPCL to carry out maintenance of two feeders