Robert Lewandowski takes matter into own hands as Barca edge Osasuna

Barcelona, September 4

For a second straight game, Robert Lewandowski came to Barcelona’s rescue after he earned and converted an 86th-minute penalty to grab a 2-1 win for Barcelona at Osasuna.

Lewandowski’s winner came 10 minutes after substitute Chimy Avila equalised for Osasuna. Barcelona defender Jules Kounde headed in the opening goal in first-half injury time.

Barcelona’s win kept them two points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid after four rounds.

Lewandowski also scored the winner for Barcelona in a 4-3 thriller at Villarreal last weekend.

“He is a natural-born scorer,” coach Xavi Hernandez said about Lewandowski, who helped Barcelona recover the league title last year after he arrived from Bayern Munich.

The game in Pamplona included the debuts of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix as second-half substitutes.

PSG rout listless Lyon

Paris: Kylian Mbappe’s two goals put him top of the League 1’s scoring charts as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at struggling Lyon for their biggest success of the season under new coach Luis Enrique.

The glossy-looking result should not disguise the poor quality of defending champions PSG’s opponents. PSG’s first goal was a carelessly conceded penalty, two were counterattacks and the other was a goalmouth scramble. PSG remained unbeaten after four games and moved above bitter rivals Marseille on goal difference into second place behind leaders Monaco, who have 10 points and a healthy 13 goals. — AP