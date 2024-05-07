Robust plan in place for T20 WC terror threat: ICC

Port of Spain, May 6
The T20 World Cup in the Americas has received a terror threat, Trinidad’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has revealed even as the ICC asserted that a “comprehensive and robust security plan” is in place to “mitigate risks” to the showpiece in June.
As of now, the threat, according to media reports, is specific to the West Indies, which aside from some preliminary matches, will be hosting the entire Super 8 stage along with the semifinals and the final on June 29.
“Safety and security of everyone is our priority and we have a robust security plan in place,” an ICC spokesperson said.
