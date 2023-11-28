Rodrygo takes Real Madrid back to top

Madrid, November 27

Rodrygo made the most of his last-minute addition to the Real Madrid line-up, scoring two beautiful goals and setting up another by Jude Bellingham in a 3-0 win against Cadiz that put Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.

Rodrygo swiftly went past the Cadiz defenders before hitting the top corner with goals in the 14th and 64th minutes, and then provided the assist in Bellingham’s 74th-minute goal on Sunday.

Madrid moved a point ahead of Girona, which host Athletic Bilbao late on Monday. Madrid were four points ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid. It was Bellingham’s 14th goal with Madrid in all competitions. The England international, who had been nursing a shoulder injury, leads the Spanish league with 11 goals.

Rodrygo was set to start the match on the bench but made the starting 11 at the last minute after Brahim Diaz fell ill with stomach problems. It was Rodrygo’s first game since he said last week that he was the target of racist abuse on social media following Brazil’s 0-1 loss to Argentina in South American World Cup qualifying. The Brazil forward has scored five goals in his last three games with Madrid.

Sevilla’s winless streak in the league reached seven matches after a 1-2 loss at Real Sociedad, when veteran defenders Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas were sent off late in the game.

Ramos was shown a straight red card after a dangerous sliding tackle, while Navas was sent off - also with a straight red - for complaining. — AP