Roger Federer leaves a void: John McEnroe

LONDON, September 23

Roger Federer’s retirement from competitive tennis will leave a void that can never be filled, according to former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe.

The 41-year-old Swiss will bow out on Friday when he partners great rival Rafa Nadal in a doubles encounter at the Laver Cup.

Federer, who owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles including a record eight at Wimbledon, announced last week that he would be calling time on his career because of a persistent knee injury.

McEnroe is captaining a Rest of the World team for the three-day Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena where a sell-out crowd will watch Federer and Nadal in action.

“Obviously there is a void that will never be filled,” McEnroe told reporters at a pre-event news conference.

Ruud, Tsitsipas give Team Europe early lead

World No. 2 Casper Ruud ensured Team Europe made a winning start at the Laver Cup, when he edged Team World's Jack Sock 6-4 5-7 10-7. Norway's Ruud, who reached the final of this year's US Open, fought back from behind in the match tie breaker to beat the American.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas extended Team Europe's lead after thrashing Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-1. — Reuters

