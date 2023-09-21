 Roger Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Roger Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction

Roger Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction

Roger Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction

Roger Federer. Reuters file



AP

New York, September 20

Looking for an “inexpensive” way into the lucrative sports memorabilia market? One of Roger Federer’s match-worn outfits might be your ticket.

Not just any shirt and shorts, of course. An online auction that starts on Wednesday is offering a Federer outfit from his winning run at the 2018 Australian Open. That was his 20th and final Grand Slam title.

The Nike-made outfit is “expected to achieve up to $35,000,” Prestige Memorabilia said. Both items are signed by the Swiss great, who retired one year ago. Bidding closes Oct. 8.

A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million in August 2022. That broke a record for the most expensive auctioned piece of sports memorabilia set a few months earlier, when the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup went for $9.3 million.

