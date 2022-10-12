Roger that: Binny set to take over from Ganguly

PTI

New Delhi/Mumbai, October 11

Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, today filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president and is likely to get the top job unopposed, board vice-president Rajeev Shukla said.

Binny, 67, is so far the only candidate to have filed his nomination for the post. If other candidates don’t emerge, he will replace Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI chief when the board holds its AGM in Mumbai next Tuesday. After a week of hectic parleys and back-channel discussions, it was decided that Binny would be the 36th board president.

Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has also filed his nomination and will continue as BCCI secretary for a second consecutive term if another candidate doesn’t throw his hat in the ring. Shah is also expected to replace Ganguly as India’s representative at the ICC board.

“Roger Binny has filed nomination for president’s post, myself for the vice-president’s post, Jay Shah for secretary, Ashish Shelar for treasurer and Devajit Saikia has filed nomination for joint secretary’s post,” Shukla told reporters. “Arun Dhumal will head the IPL Governing Council and Abhishek Dalmiya will be part of that council. Khairul Jamal (Mamon) Majumdar will be part of the apex council. As of now these are the nominations and all are unopposed,” Shukla added.

Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by Friday. The final list of candidates for various positions will be published on Saturday.

Ganguly refused IPL chairmanship

Ganguly, who reached Mumbai on Monday evening, had a lot of meetings with the stakeholders in New Delhi last week.

The former India captain was keen to continue, but was told that there is no precedent of giving a second term to the board president.

“Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position,” the BCCI source said.