Roger that? Carlos Alcaraz lives up to billing

London, July 4

In only his third Wimbledon tournament, Carlos Alcaraz is already one of the main men to beat.

I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous. Honestly, I want Roger to watch one of my matches. Carlos Alcaraz

The top-seeded Spaniard hasn’t been past the fourth round at the All England Club, but he has become the primary threat in Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-equalling eighth men’s title at the grasscourt Grand Slam. Today, Alcaraz beat Jeremy Chardy 6-0 6-2 7-5 on No. 1 Court — a fitting location for the No. 1 player in the world.

The match was played under the roof because rain affected play on the outside courts for the second straight day. “Obviously without the roof, with sun, is much better for me. I think for everyone as well,” Alcaraz said on court. “With the roof or not, I have to show my best level.”

His best led Alcaraz to his first Major title at the US Open last year. He reached the final at this year’s French Open, but Djokovic ended up winning his 23rd Grand Slam title in that match. The 36-year-old Chardy, who was playing at Wimbledon for the 14th time and at his 56th Major overall, planned to retire from the sport after this year’s tournament.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was at a rainy Wimbledon today and sat in the royal box next to Roger Federer, an eight-time champion who has retired from the sport.

Rybakina recovers

Defending champion Elena Rybakina came from a set down on Centre Court to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-1 6-2 in the first round.

Watched on by record eight-time Wimbledon men’s champion Roger Federer in the royal box, the Kazakh looked to still be suffering from the illness that forced her out of the French Open last month when she was broken in the first game. — Agencies

DAY 2: HIGHLIGHTS

Jabeur keeps it simple

Ons Jabeur won 6-3 6-3 over Magdalena Frecha. Reuters

Last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Poland’s Magdalena Frech. The sixth-seeded Tunisian hit 33 winners although she made her task more difficult with 29 unforced errors.

It’s cats and dogs!

Several more matches have been postponed due to continuing inclement weather at the All England Club, with twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova and Anett Kontaveit among players affected.

Mighty Murray

Not many sports events can turn to a knight of the realm to lift the gloom but Wimbledon’s rainy Tuesday was saved by a virtuoso performance from Sir Andy Murray which had Centre Court cooing in pleasure. A classic battle of Britain it wasn’t, as Murray beat Ryan Peniston 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Without racquet, Federer wows

Roger Federer stands alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, and wife Mirka Federer as he is feted. Reuters

London: Roger Federer received a standing ovation of one-and-a-half minutes from spectators including Princess Kate as he entered the Royal Box at Centre Court today, when he was celebrated during a brief ceremony for his career and his men’s-record eight singles championships at Wimbledon. Wearing a cream-colored suit with his purple All England Club member’s pin attached to a lapel, along with a striped shirt and polka-dot tie, the retired Federer walked to his seat and stood between his wife, Mirka, and the Princess of Wales in the special section above one of the baselines in the main stadium. Reuters