Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lose in Cinch Championship quarters

London

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden put up a gritty show but lost in straight sets to the Russian-American pair of Karen Khachanov and Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Cinch Championships. The big-serving Khachanov and Fritz, seeded eighth in the tournament, won 7-6(1) 7-6(3).

Rome



Former Italy international Baggio robbed at gunpoint

Former Italy international Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his home in northern Italy while watching his country’s match against Spain in the Euro 2024 tournament on Thursday, local police said. Burglars broke into Baggio’s house near Vicenza, hit him on the head with a gun butt and locked him and his family in a room while they stole jewellery, watches and cash.

Berlin

Unwell Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Azarenka

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdrew from the Berlin Ladies Open due to illness, sending Belarusian Victoria Azarenka through to the semifinals. Third seed Rybakina, visibly struggling with what appeared to be abdominal pain and trailing 1-3 in the first set, left the court and later withdrew. On Thursday, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match because of a leg injury. — Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Rohan Bopanna #Russia #Tennis #United States of America USA