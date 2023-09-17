 Rohan Bopanna ends Davis Cup career on a high, wins with Yuki in final tie : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Rohan Bopanna ends Davis Cup career on a high, wins with Yuki in final tie

Rohan Bopanna ends Davis Cup career on a high, wins with Yuki in final tie

Bopanna played 33 ties, winning a total of 23 matches including 13 in doubles

Rohan Bopanna ends Davis Cup career on a high, wins with Yuki in final tie

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna during a practice session ahead of the Davis Cup World Group-2 match between India and Morocco, in Lucknow. PTI Photo



PTI

Lucknow, September 17

Rohan Bopanna brought the curtains down on his Davis Cup career with a comfortable straight set win with Yuki Bhambri, a victory that put India ahead 2-1 in the World Group II tie against Morocco, here on Sunday.

The 43-year-old Bopanna, coming out to play his 33rd and final tie, and Bhambri raced to a 6-2 6-1 win over Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi in one hour and 11 minutes at the Mini Stadium.

Sumit Nagal now need to win against Yassine Dlimi to close the tie in India's favour.

An emotional Bopanna rested his India-shirt on the court, marking the end of his Davis Cup career in which he played 33 ties, winning a total of 23 matches including 13 in doubles.

Watched by his family and friends, Bopanna acknowledged their and fans' appreciation and blew kisses towards the stands.

About 50 of Bopanna's family and friends flew to Lucknow to watch him one last time in Davis Cup.

They were wearing T-shirts that had a tri-colour-waving Bopanna picture printed.

Younes could not hold his serve even once in the match while the Indians faced just one break point when Bhambri served and saved that too.

The Indians drew the first blood when they broke Younes. On a Bhambri backhand return at 30-15, Younes netted the volley. Bhambri smashed a volley winner on Younes' return to earn the first breakpoint.

Benchetrit went for an angled volley winner on a Bhambri return but the ball went out as Indians led 3-1. Bopanna came out serving the next game at love to make it 4-1.

Younes' serve came under attack once again in game eight. Bopanna found a winner at 15-15 and the Morocco player served a double fault to be down by two break points.

Yuki converted the set point with a volley winner on a feeble Younes return. The first set ended in a jiffy, just 34 minutes as the Indians lost five point on their serve.

Bopanna's big serve was at work in the second set too as he began the proceedings with a comfortable hold but Bhambri's serve came under pressure in the third game when at 30-all, his half-volley pick up flew out of the court.

The Indians, though, saved the break point.

Younes was up 40-0 on his serve in game four but lost his way, serving double fault and making a lot of unforced errors to lose his serve for the third time in the match.

Bhambri served out the match.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

3
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government announces scheme to provide collateral-free loan to small-scale enterprises

5
Sports

Skipper Babar, pace spearhead Shaheen get into a verbal spat after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit: Report

6
Punjab

Panchayat poll fiasco: Punjab mulls replacing AG Vinod Ghai over 'poor professional guidance'

7
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

8
J & K

3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Baramulla, Pak Army gave cover fire to infiltrators: Officials

9
Punjab

AAP claims SAD-BJP alliance ‘finalised’; Akalis slam misinformation

10
India

INDIA bloc's Oct rally in Bhopal cancelled, says Congress' Kamal Nath; MP CM cites 'public anger' over Sanatan Dharma remarks

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Sri Lanka wins toss, opt to bat against India

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj shatters Sri Lanka's hopes, India on top

Siraj removes Pathun Nissanka, Samarawickrama, Asalanka and ...

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

Two-three ultras are believed to be trapped in the forest ar...

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Parliament session: Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Government's declared agenda includes a discussion on 75 yea...

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka, takes metro ride

'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors

Says new India preparing itself for the emerging market of c...

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

Pawan’s body was recovered about 100 meters down from the pl...


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Hold SGPC elections, SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann tells Centre

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

Jalandhar: Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Rough ride: Sultanpur Lodhi villagers see no end to their ordeal since the floods

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested