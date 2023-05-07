Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden lose in Madrid Open final

Madrid

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost to Russian pair of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the Madrid Open men’s doubles final here today. The Indo-Australian pair lost 3-6 6-3 3-10 in the summit clash that lasted one hour and nine minutes.

Ahmedabad

Gokulam Kerala register record-breaking win in IWL

Gokulam Kerala FC registered the biggest win in an Indian Women’s League (IWL) final round game, thrashing Kahaani FC 14-1 as Sandhiya Ranganathan scored five goals here today. Gokulam broke their own record, set last year, when they beat Odisha Police 12-0.

Karachi

Pak will come for WC if India play 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi will seek a “written guarantee” from BCCI supremo Jay Shah about the Indian team’s participation in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan before committing on their national team playing its ODI World Cup games in India later this year.

Seongnam (South Korea)

Kochhar lies T-12th at rain-hit Maekyung Open

Karandeep Kochhar fired an eagle on a par-4 for the second time in as many days to emerge as the best Indian at tied-12th in the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here today . With rounds of 69-69, Kochhar was 4-under even as heavy rain lashed the event. Jeev Milkha Singh (71-70) shot a 1-under 70 to make the cut in T-41st place alongside Honey Baisoya. — Agencies