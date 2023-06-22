Rohan Bopanna to end Davis Cup career

PTI

New Delhi, June 21

India’s top doubles player Rohan Bopanna today revealed that he will bring end his Davis Cup career when the country hosts Morocco in September but the Karnataka player won’t be able to play his farewell match in his home state, as desired by him, since the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has already awarded the match to Uttar Pradesh.

India are scheduled to play Morocco in a World Group II tie in September.

The 43-year-old Bopanna, who made his Davis Cup debut in 2002 and is still playing on the ATP Tour, has played 32 matches for India.

“I am planning to play my last Davis Cup match in September,” Bopanna said. “I have been on the team since 2002. I want it to be held at home. Now, it’s up to our federation to see if they want to do it in Bangalore.”