Rohidas, Hardik do the tango

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Rourkela, January 13

India’s planning was perfect. Their execution near flawless. The hosts proved their credentials as medal contenders with one of their most astute, stoic and focused performances in recent times. The significance of the stage — the opening match of a home World Cup in front of 20 thousand roaring fans — did not unsettle them. The familiar yet tricky opponent — Spain had proved to be a difficult side to overcome for India in their Pro League ties last year — could not outwit them.

Hardik Singh celebrates his goal with Manpreet Singh. PTI

The 2-0 result did not just give India the perfect start to the tournament, while helping in releasing pent-up energy and pressure, it was also a strong message to others that the host team was in for a long ride. It was not a loud message. There was nothing flashy about the performance. It lacked the usual electric energy of India’s matches. For long periods, the crowd was almost fell silent — not because India were struggling but because they looked so confidently in control. It was not easy for India but it never looked too difficult as well.

“The first match is the toughest. We wanted to make the perfect start and we did,” said Akashdeep Singh. “We were very focused as individuals and as a team and executed our plans well,” the forward added.

Patient start

Wary of Spain’s disruptive game and the counterattacking danger, India began patiently, applying a half-line press while throwing the odd long ball to Mandeep Singh. India held their ground stoutly, not letting Spain into their defensive third, and waited patiently for the right opportunities to steal the ball. With every steal, the pressure increased on Spain and India gradually pushed forward. They started making circle entries but were denied by Spain’s sure defending. The visitors, though, could not deny India for long. After skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick was blocked, local boy Amit Rohidas smashed the ball into the net to give India the lead in the 12th minute.

Not known for going away easily, Spain slowly took back control by dominating possession. In the Pro League matches last year, this was the stage when India lost focus, let their guard down and were punished. This time, though, no such thing happened. The Indian players kept up the pressure, often double-teaming the ball-carrier, to deny Spain space in their defensive third. It meant that Spain earned their first penalty corner after 25 minutes.

Just when Spain felt they were getting back into the game, Hardik Singh stung like he has so often done in recent times — who can forget his goal from a counter to make it 3-1 for India in their tense quarterfinals match against England at the Tokyo Olympics! The young midfielder stole the ball at the half-line in the 26th minute, made a powerful run down the left flank and scored what was the best goal of the day.

There was one aspect that did not go as planned. India had to play 10 minutes of the last quarter with 10 men after Abhishek’s yellow card. It was a reminder and a test for what could go wrong later in the tournament. And India passed that test.

“Playing here felt really good, and this was a great win. Thank you to the crowd who turned up in such huge numbers and cheered us on so loudly,” said Rohidas, who was named the Player of the Match.