Rohit, Kohli must play T20 WC: Gavaskar

PTI

New Delhi, January 6

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play in the T20 World Cup in June, saying the two senior players are not only the key batters but also terrific fielders in the Indian team.

Both Rohit and Kohli have not played a T20I since India’s semifinals loss to England at the 2022 T20 World Cup but the duo is keen to return to the shortest format.

“What makes me feel good is their fielding. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still great fielders and will be of great help on the field. In addition to seniority in the dressing room, they are still terrific fielders,” Gavaskar said.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #Sunil Gavaskar #Virat Kohli