Rohit Sharma not pitching in for track talks

Indore, March 3

Rohit Sharma has had enough of the incessant pitch talk. He maintains that turning tracks remain the team’s strength and wants the struggling batters to find a way to score on them.

Speaking to media shortly after India’s nine-wicket thrashing on a pitch that turned square from the first hour, and India are likely to roll out another turner in the final Test in Ahmedabad from March 9.

“Before every series we usually decide what kind of pitches we would like to play on. It was our call to play on pitches like these. I don’t think we are putting pressure on the batters. When we win all seems well. We are not asked about our batting. It is talked about when we lose. We have decided to play on pitches like these, and we know we can be challenged, but we are ready for that,”he said. “Honestly, the pitch talk is getting too much, every time we play in India focus is only on the pitch. I don’t think that is necessary,” he added. — PTI

Pitch rated ‘poor’

The pitch used for the Third Test in Indore has been rated “poor”, the ICC said today after the match was completed early on the third day. The poor rating also earned Indore three demerit points and will remain active for five years rolling period. agencies

#rohit sharma