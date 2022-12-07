 Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 500 sixes in international cricket : The Tribune India

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 500 sixes in international cricket

India captain’s tally is bettered by only West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has 533 sixes

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 500 sixes in international cricket

Rohit Sharma hitting one over the fence. @BCCI/Twitter



IANS

Dhaka, December 7

Captain Rohit Sharma became the first Indian, and just the second batter world-wide, in international cricket to hit 500 sixes during the second ODI against Bangladesh, here on Wednesday.

Walking out to bat at No.9 after injuring his hand while in the field, Rohit put up a strong fight late in the run chase. He played a sensational knock (51 not out off 28 balls) with three fours and five sixes, to give India a chance but in the end, failed to get them over the line.

Rohit's tally of 500 international sixes is bettered by only West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has 533 sixes. No other Indian batter has more than 400 sixes. MS Dhoni with 359 sixes is the closest to Rohit among Indian players.

The likes of Shahid Afridi (476), Brendon McCullum (398), Martin Guptill (383) are the third, fourth and fifth place respectively in the list of most number of six hitters in international cricket.

Chasing a target of 272, India were 65/4 before Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel put on a century stand to resurrect India's innings. However, Iyer and Axar fell in quick succession and Shardul Thakur followed them too which brought Rohit to the middle. His half-century propelled India late in the run chase.

The Indian skipper brought the equation down to 12 runs needed off two balls and hit a six from there, but couldn't find the boundary off the last ball as Bangladesh won by five runs.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

2
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

3
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

4
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT

5
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Mansa police summon three Punjabi singers

6
Amritsar

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

7
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

8
Nation

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit

9
Punjab

Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

10
Haryana

ED attaches property worth over 200 crore of Haryana-based firm under money laundering Act

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

‘Democracy flourishes when legislature, judiciary and execut...

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

AAP wins 134 of 250 wards, BJP 104; Congress reduced to just...

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll

It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close co...

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points

RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive

Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...

Gujarat verdict on December 8: BJP eyes records, Congress revival

Gujarat verdict on December 8: BJP eyes records, Congress revival

Results will determine if AAP will become a national party


Cities

View All

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Disproportionate assets: OP Soni seeks one more week to submit details

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

Another drone shot down, 2-kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran district

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Dadu Majra dump: High Court directs Chandigarh MC to show progress on ground

Chandigarh Mayor’s tenure nears end, 12 sub-panels nowhere in sight

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Vehicle scrapping unit to come up in Industrial Area, Phase 1 in Chandigarh

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll

Centre’s air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP 3

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party's win in MCD poll

MCD Polls: Richest candidate loses; most contenders from political families register win

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Phagwara: Bid to kidnap girl foiled

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

Woman, accomplice nabbed in Ludhiana for robbing cab driver of car, money

Mystery shrouds 50-year-old man’s death in Haibowal

Ludhiana MC mulls project to reuse treated water for irrigation

Cable Mess-I: Administration turns a blind eye towards dangling cables in Ludhiana

Punjab Vigilance arrests Markfed senior branch officer for causing losses of Rs 1.24 crore

Punjab Vigilance arrests Markfed senior branch officer for causing losses of Rs 1.24 crore

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Punjabi University non-teaching staff demand disbursal of salaries, stage protest in Patiala

Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told