Rohit Sharma & Co finish season as top T20 team

PTI

Dubai, May 4

India under new captain Rohit Sharma finished the 2021-22 season as the world’s top-ranked T20 team after a string of impressive performances at home.

India were, however, nine points behind Australia in the annual Test rankings released by ICC today. Points from the England-India Test series that began in 2021 will be included once the postponed Test is completed.

In T20I rankings, India extended their lead over second-placed England from one to five points. New Zealand finished as the world No. 1 ODI team.