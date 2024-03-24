Rohit Sharma hopes new faces in Mumbai Indians make a mark in IPL right from beginning

Mumbai, March 24
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hoped the new faces roped in by his side for this edition of the IPL are able to make a mark from the outset as the franchise aims for a record sixth title under new skipper Hardik Pandya.
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have picked some exciting prospects, including South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee, uncapped U-19 World Cup star Kwena Maphaka, England's Luke Wood, Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara, West Indies' Romario Shepherd and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.
Among the Indians, Shreyas Gopal has also been roped in.
Maphaka joined the Mumbai camp last week after Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out, while Wood replaced injured Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff.
“A lot of players that we got from the auction, a lot of new faces, young players who have done well in domestic cricket as well as international cricket... quite looking forward to that, hopefully they can make a mark right from the beginning,” Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.
Rohit, who joined the camp on Monday, has had a customised training programme, which included simulated net sessions along with mobility, strength and conditioning drills.
“For me, preparations have always been the key and that gives me a lot of confidence going into any game,” he said.
“There are a lot of things that I do before a game and I think I have done everything now... just a few things here and there which is left and which I will do now and I will be ready for the game,” Rohit said.
Rohit is coming off a Test series against England, which India won 4-1.
