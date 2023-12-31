Rohit Sharma in full swing at nets, Ravindra Jadeja getting back on track

PTI

Centurion, December 30

It was an optional session at the Supersport Park but for India skipper Rohit Sharma skipping the nets wasn’t an option.

Outfoxed by South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada in both the innings of the opening Test, Rohit was present as skipper and batter in equal measure during a two-hour session.

Ravindra Jadeja looked completely fit as he bowled and batted comfortably. PTI

The Indian captain was focussed on facing Mukesh Kumar, who bowled only to Rohit for at least 45 minutes.

While the fit-again Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also bowled at the same nets, the Indian skipper’s complete attention was on Mukesh. Occasionally, Dayanand Garani, the throwdown specialist, kept his deliveries fast and full on off-stump channel.

He actually wanted Mukesh to bowl one that comes in with the angle from length.

Rohit specifically wanted Mukesh to pitch in between four to six metres of length and the seamer seemed to have impressed the skipper. There were times when he beat Rohit’s bat and earned appreciation from the senior.

Jadeja fully fit?

Jadeja looked completely fit as he bowled and batted comfortably for a considerable amount of time, allaying fears about whether he can take part in the must-win second Test. Jadeja bowled for close to 45 minutes alongside Ashwin. He seemed to be bowling quick as he made Rohit defend a few deliveries hurriedly.

It will be a huge surprise if Prasidh Krishna, after his forgettable debut, gets a chance to play in the next Test.

Prasidh didn’t bowl to any batters at the nets as the lanky man from Bengaluru sought to figure out what’s the right length to hit in the South African conditions. — PTI

Injury scare for Shardul

Centurion: The Indian team today received an injury scare after seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur suffered a blow on his shoulder at nets while batting. There is the possibility of him missing the second Test in Cape Town beginning on January 3, but the extent of the hit could be ascertained through scanning if required. At this moment, it couldn’t be confirmed if his injury warrants scans.PTI

Coetzee ruled out of 2nd Test

Centurion: South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India starting January 3 in Cape Town after suffering from pelvic inflammation. The 23-year-old developed the inflammation during the opening Test here and the discomfort only worsened as he gradually bowled further in the match. As for his replacement, South Africa can go to fellow pacers Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohit Sharma