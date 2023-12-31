 Rohit Sharma in full swing at nets, Ravindra Jadeja getting back on track : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma in full swing at nets, Ravindra Jadeja getting back on track

Rohit Sharma in full swing at nets, Ravindra Jadeja getting back on track

Rohit Sharma in full swing at nets, Ravindra Jadeja getting back on track

India’s coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma seem happy during a training session. PTI



PTI

Centurion, December 30

It was an optional session at the Supersport Park but for India skipper Rohit Sharma skipping the nets wasn’t an option.

Outfoxed by South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada in both the innings of the opening Test, Rohit was present as skipper and batter in equal measure during a two-hour session.

Ravindra Jadeja looked completely fit as he bowled and batted comfortably. PTI

The Indian captain was focussed on facing Mukesh Kumar, who bowled only to Rohit for at least 45 minutes.

While the fit-again Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also bowled at the same nets, the Indian skipper’s complete attention was on Mukesh. Occasionally, Dayanand Garani, the throwdown specialist, kept his deliveries fast and full on off-stump channel.

He actually wanted Mukesh to bowl one that comes in with the angle from length.

Rohit specifically wanted Mukesh to pitch in between four to six metres of length and the seamer seemed to have impressed the skipper. There were times when he beat Rohit’s bat and earned appreciation from the senior.

Jadeja fully fit?

Jadeja looked completely fit as he bowled and batted comfortably for a considerable amount of time, allaying fears about whether he can take part in the must-win second Test. Jadeja bowled for close to 45 minutes alongside Ashwin. He seemed to be bowling quick as he made Rohit defend a few deliveries hurriedly.

It will be a huge surprise if Prasidh Krishna, after his forgettable debut, gets a chance to play in the next Test.

Prasidh didn’t bowl to any batters at the nets as the lanky man from Bengaluru sought to figure out what’s the right length to hit in the South African conditions. — PTI

Injury scare for Shardul

Centurion: The Indian team today received an injury scare after seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur suffered a blow on his shoulder at nets while batting. There is the possibility of him missing the second Test in Cape Town beginning on January 3, but the extent of the hit could be ascertained through scanning if required. At this moment, it couldn’t be confirmed if his injury warrants scans.PTI

Coetzee ruled out of 2nd Test

Centurion: South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India starting January 3 in Cape Town after suffering from pelvic inflammation. The 23-year-old developed the inflammation during the opening Test here and the discomfort only worsened as he gradually bowled further in the match. As for his replacement, South Africa can go to fellow pacers Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohit Sharma


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

9
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

10
Sports

WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MI...

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am