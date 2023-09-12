 Rohit Sharma sixth Indian to amass 10,000 ODI runs : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma sixth Indian to amass 10,000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma sixth Indian to amass 10,000 ODI runs

India captain completed his 10,000 runs in 241 innings, which is second fastest

Rohit Sharma sixth Indian to amass 10,000 ODI runs

India’s Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. AP/PTI



PTI

Colombo, September 12

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the sixth batter from his country and 15th overall to complete 10,000 ODI runs.

Rohit achieved the feat during India's Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka here.

The India skipper hit a six off Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha to complete the milestone in the seventh over of the innings, a day after Virat Kohli became the quickest ever batter to cross 13,000-run landmark in a record 267 ODI innings. 

In fact, Rohit completed his 10,000 runs in 241 innings, which is second fastest ever after Kohli did so in 205 innings.

The other Indians in the 10,000-run club are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Virat Kohli (13,026), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773).

As the only player in the history to have hit three double centuries in 50-overs cricket, Rohit also holds the record of most runs in an innings — or the highest individual score — 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in November 2014.

Rohit recorded his first ODI double ton against Australia in November 2013 when he scored 209. Four years later, he smashed another double ton against Sri Lanka — 208 not out at Mohali in December 2017. 

With 30 centuries so far, Rohit is at joint-third with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for hitting most ODI hundreds.

He is also third in the list of batters with most sixes in the format.  

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #Sri Lanka

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

