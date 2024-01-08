Rohit should captain in T20 WC: Ganguly

PTI

Kolkata: Former captain Sourav Ganguly today backed stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature in India’s squad for the T20I World Cup in June. The duo has not featured in a T20I for about 14 months. “Of course Rohit should captain the team in the T20I World Cup. Virat also should be there. Virat is an outstanding player, nothing will happen (even if they are coming back to the T20 fold after a long gap),” Ganguly said. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith reckons leaving out the likes of Rohit and Kohli from any team is extremely tough. “It’s a very tough decision to leave out two players who have been incredible,” said Smith.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #Sourav Ganguly #Virat Kohli