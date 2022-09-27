Rohit Sharma throws weight behind Dinesh Karthik

Hyderabad, September 26

India skipper Rohit Sharma wants to give wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik more time in the middle before the team heads Down Under for the T20 World Cup next month.

India have been alternating between Karthik and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.

While Pant was given the nod ahead of the veteran player in the Asia Cup, Karthik was picked for all three matches against Australia.

I just feel that Dinesh needs a little more game time. He hardly got to bat (this series). Just maybe three balls. So that’s not enough time. —Rohit Sharma

“I wanted both of these guys to have a number of games under their belt before the World Cup. When we went to the Asia Cup both of these guys were in the fray to play all games,” Sharma said at the post-match press conference after India clinched the three-match series against Australia on Sunday.

“But I just feel that Dinesh needs a little more game time. He hardly got to bat (this series). Just maybe three balls. So that’s not enough time,” he added.

Karthik faced seven balls in total against Australia, while Pant played only one game, in which he did not get a chance to bat.

Faith in Bhuvi and Harshal

Sharma acknowledges bowling in the death overs remains a concern for them but backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel to regain their mojo ahead of the T20 World Cup. “We know that he’s had more good days than bad days in the last so many years,” Sharma said. “Of late it’s been not the kind of performance that he would want, but that can happen to any of the bowlers,” he added.

Sharma was equally patient with Harshal who, returning from a rib injury, could not do justice to his reputation as a crafty late-overs bowler. “He missed cricket for close to two months. Whenever a bowler goes through that injury phase and makes a comeback, it’s not easy,” he said. — Agencies

