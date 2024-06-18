Rohit’s coach shaped my career: USA’s Harmeet

PTI

New Delhi: Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh, who is a part of the USA team that is enjoying a fairytale run in the T20 World Cup, has revealed that Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad has been instrumental in shaping his career. The 31-year-old represented India in two Under-19 World Cups and played for Mumbai at the age-group level before moving to the USA. “I would like to thank everybody who supported me in this journey and especially to Dinesh Lad Sir. My talent was first recognised by Lad Sir, who was the coach and mentor during my school days (Rohit Sharma studied in the same school),” Harmeet said. “In fact, he advised me to join his school. There he provided me with everything he possibly could,” he said.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #United States of America USA